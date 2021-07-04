Carville and Matalin buy New Orleans condo; had sold mansion

He says their two daughters are grown, he's retired and will be 77 in October, and Matalin will turn 68 in August.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bipartisan power couple James Carville and Mary Matalin have replaced the New Orleans mansion that they sold for $3.3 million with a condo.

Carville tells The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that they like the fact that it's on one floor and is less than half the size of their former house.

He says their two daughters are grown, he's retired and will be 77 in October, and Matalin will turn 68 in August.