City Council bans NOPD from using tear gas except for rare instances

NEW ORLEANS -- Police will no longer be allowed to use tear gas, except in rare instances, under an ordinance the City Council passed unanimously Thursday.

The department came under fire when SWAT officers launched gas canisters on a crowd of protesters making their way across the Crescent City Connection on June 3, following the death of George Floyd.

The department also used rubber balls, called “stinger rounds,” on the crowd.

At the time, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the gas was used only after it became clear that some protesters wanted to confront officers.

The new ordinance would prohibit the use of tear gas on anyone, with a few exceptions, including when there is a threat of “imminent loss of life or serious bodily injury” or to try to get a “barricaded violent suspect.”

