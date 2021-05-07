City Council pitches cutting back New Orleans trash pick up to once a week

Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen hopes by cutting the number of trash pickups, no neighborhoods would be missed.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council is set to discuss a proposal to cut twice weekly trash pickup to only once a week.

District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen is pushing the idea.

“The two-day trash service is not working,” Nguyen said. “So, people are having to wait. So, why continue that when we know that there is a huge delay.”

Nguyen represents New Orleans east and the Lower Ninth Ward.

Monday, some neighbors on Evangeline Drive in her district complained their trash hasn’t been picked up in more than two weeks.

“We’ve been paying for our garbage to be picked up and it hasn’t been picked up and it’s a sad situation,” Ellis Johnson said.

“We’re dealing with possums; we’re dealing with coyotes and we’re dealing with rats,” Danielle Santiago said. “Something needs to happen.”

Nguyen said once a week pick up would make garbage service fair and consistent across the city.

“Every household gets service once a week then that way we can focus on neighborhoods that haven’t received the attention,” Nguyen said. “Obviously, they are not able to do it twice a week. I know they’re trying. They are dealing with a huge labor shortage.”

Neighbors aren’t sure once a week pickup is the answer.

“Don’t say we’re going to pick up once a week and you still come every two weeks,” Johnson said.

“I do not think that is conducive for the short term,” Santiago said. “That is absolutely appalling.”

Nguyen says the city may also have to cut recycling pickup to once a month.

“If the city can open up more places where people can drop off, those that recycle would not have a problem,” Nguyen said.

In a statement posted on its official website -- Metro owner Jimmie Woods said in part, “We are continuing to engage local staffing services, and are working hard to incent former Metro drivers to return to work so we can meet our longstanding commitment to the people of New Orleans.”

The city council is holding a special meeting of the Budget and Public Works committees to discuss trash pickup.