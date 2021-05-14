Community fridges around New Orleans feed the hungry

There's a community-wide initiative in New Orleans to try and help those who may not know where their next meal will come from

NEW ORLEANS — A citywide initiative is helping beat hunger, one fridge at a time.

Refrigerators have been set up around town where people take what they need and leave what they can.

We spoke with a woman in the Irish Channel, who's made it her mission to give back.

"This is what we do towards the end of the week is we make a whole bunch of these," Sheri Myers said.

We met Myers in her kitchen, where she was busy making a huge batch of sandwiches.

"We make about 20 servings at a time," she said. "We don't need for people to go hungry in this city, we don't need that."

Myers is one of many around New Orleans, who contributes to the community fridges: Refrigerators where people can leave food or take something if they're in need.

"And even though I don't know the people who pickup the food, and I don't need to know who's picking up the food, I'm showing them my love," she said. "I'm showing them something from my heart."

Her mission to give back started a few months ago. She says her mother died last year, and always hated seeing the long lines of people struggling to eat during the pandemic.

"I believe in good deeds, I believe in paying forward," Myers said.

She now cooks meals twice a week, preparing food whenever she can.

"There's a huge need here, and I wish we had fridges all over the city, but it's a great start," she said.

There are currently almost 20 fridges placed in different parts of town. As quickly as they fill up, the shelves empty, which is why Myers says any little bit helps.

"It can be chock full and food is gone within hours," Myers said. "There was one day loading up the fridge and three people came by and that was in a five minute period."

For Myers, it's all about serving hope.

"If you have any extra, give," she says. "I don't think there's anything better."

Making this one act of kindness, we'd like seconds of.

The fridges are set up around town in different spots. You can go here for locations and more information.