Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief

The statement jointly released by the two councilmembers contains a number of requests for how the selection process should proceed.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday.

This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.

"The Council has repeatedly called for a national search for the NOPD superintendent," the statement said. "With yesterday's announcement of Interim Chief Woodfork, we want the City to begin a public dialogue about the selection process. It is important that the public sees and believes the process is fair, inclusive and robust."

The statement named a list of requests, including having a neutral third party conduct the search, using a public process involving a committee with community input to vet the new chief, making a recommendation for salary, and having the candidate develop an action plan that satisfies questions raised by the Council and Councilmembers.

“The NOPD is depleted, and the only way to rebuild the department and ensure public confidence is a national search,” Morrell said in the statement.

"All candidates, whether inside or outside the department, should be given a level playing field. The process must be thorough, transparent, comprehensive and trustworthy," Giarrusso said. "I look forward to working with Mayor Cantrell, her administration and New Orleanians on accomplishing this like-minded goal."

While Woodfork will be the interim Chief for the time being, Cantrell has not ruled her out as a candidate for holding the position permanently.