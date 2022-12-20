Who is Michelle Woodfork, the new interim New Orleans police chief?

In her 32-year career, she has worked in five of the city's police districts.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department will welcome Captain Michelle Woodfork as their new interim superintendent on December 22.

Woodfork joined the department in 1991 as a patrol officer in the city's Seventh District. In her 32-year career, she has worked in five of the city's police districts. She is the niece of former NOPD Superintendent, Warren Woodfork who also was the city’s first Black police chief serving from 1985 to 1991.

She started her career serving in the 7th District for eight years, then was assigned as a child abuse detective where she served for 12 years, and just last year – was promoted to captain.

Woodfork is a graduate of St. Mary's Academy and Southern University at New Orleans where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in criminal justice. She says she grew up in New Orleans East where she still lives with her son.

She will be the first female NOPD officer to lead the department when she takes the reigns when Shaun Ferguson retires.

I have listened to our residents and our city council. My utmost responsibility is keeping this community safe.



Today I have the esteemed honor of appointing Michelle Woodfork as the first Black woman Interim Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department💙⚜️@NOPDNews pic.twitter.com/I5XSUfaAD4 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 20, 2022

"We are excited to welcome Interim Chief Woodfork and are confident that she acquires the experience and knowledge to fulfill this imperative role for the New Orleans Police Department! Congratulations!," a statement posted on the department's Twitter account said.