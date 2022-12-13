Clancy: Mayor's search for Ferguson replacement should go national

Cantrell tends to take disagreements personally. On this question, there should be no disagreement. A national search benefits everyone, including the mayor.

NEW ORLEANS — After Shaun Ferguson's retirement from NOPD, folks are wondering if Mayor LaToya Cantrell will appoint an interim police chief and conduct a national search for his replacement.

W-W-L-D? What will LaToya do? The mayor clearly has the legal authority to name a permanent police chief, but just because she can do something doesn’t mean she should.

Voters, the civic and business communities, and no doubt rank and file cops would prefer to see a national search for a new chief. Heck, even the new chief would probably prefer to be named after a national search — and with the City Council’s approval. Otherwise, whoever the mayor names could be set up to fail, or be fired by the Council, which has that authority.

