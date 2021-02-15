Entergy asking customers to use less power due to critical shortage caused by freeze

"If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period."

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is asking customers to use less power as freezing temperatures hit our area.

According to Entergy, forced generation outages and freezing temperatures are causing a critical shortage of electricity in our area. That shortage pushed MISO (The Midcontinent Independent System Operator) to put out the call for the public to conserve electricity.

The need for electricity is expected to be even worse than during the polar vortex of 2019.

To conserve electricity and help keep the power on, residents are asked to do the following:

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.

Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.

Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

"If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period," Entergy said.

Severe winter storms and ice created a power emergency in Texas, where rotating blackouts are in effect.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the rotating outages are a “last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole,” adding that utility transmission companies are tasked with determining how to reduce demand on the system.

What to Do if You Lose Power:

Close any blinds/curtains or put blankets or towels up to cover windows and provide insulation

Close off rooms to avoid losing heat

Stuff towels in cracks under doors, esp. exterior ones

Wear layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing, especially warm socks and gloves if you have them

Eat and drink food to provide energy to warm the body but avoid alcohol or caffeine

If you have candles, lighting them can help act as a heat source, especially in an enclosed space. But do not rely on them, and remember to practice good fire safety.

DO NOT bring a generator inside. They should remain 30 feet away from your home

DO NOT use a stove or oven for heat, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.