Family of teen seriously injured by falling tree branch in Jackson Square files lawsuit

16-year-old Gavin Cristea was sitting on a bench with his mother and sibling in Jackson Square when the tree suddenly dropped and caused catastrophic damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The family whose 16-year-old son was injured by a large tree branch in Jackson Square has officially filed a lawsuit, according to court documents.

The suit says the branch's failure "starts years earlier" than the incident, citing a negligent inspection done by an out-of-state tech company, deficient work from a city contractor, construction performed around the tree, and the city's failure to take measures to protect the public. The city of New Orleans, Arborpro Inc., Bayou Tree Services, Smith Construction Company, and Hudson Insurance Company are all named in the suit.

The injured teen is identified as Gavin Cristea of New Braunfels, Texas. The family is represented by local attorney Morris Bart.

Cristea was sitting on a bench with his mother and sibling in Jackson Square when the tree suddenly dropped and caused catastrophic damage. His brain, skull, face, and spine injuries are considered catastrophic.

JUST IN: The family whose son got trapped under a large tree branch in Jackson Square, has OFFICIALLY filed a lawsuit. The suit names the city of New Orleans, Arborpro Inc., Bayou Tree Services, Smith Construction Company and Hudson Insurance Company. — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) July 19, 2023

After the incident, the city told WWL-TV the tree was inspected on June 27 and June 28 after the first limb fell. Through those inspections, the city determined there was an "imminent" threat of failure.