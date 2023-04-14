French Quarter Fest organizers ready to go tomorrow rain or shine

They are monitoring the conditions with the National Weather Service and Homeland Security, but as of now, there are no plans to close tomorrow.

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Festival organizers say as of now they are moving forward for Saturday, rain or shine.

They are monitoring the conditions with the National Weather Service and Homeland Security, but as of now, there are no plans to close tomorrow.

Crowds Friday packed Jackson Square. Dancers and relaxers alike kept the strong sun at bay with hats and sunscreen. Vendors were happy with the turnout.

"I think it's an amazing turnout this year, and especially today, I think it's going to be the best day with all the weather. It's beautiful," a vendor said.

Just as the gorgeous weather was top of mind Friday, the threat of rain on Saturday was not far behind for vendors.

"We'll be here tomorrow, rain or shine, open selling everything you know we got." another vendor said.

Festival organizers say they have protocols in place for high winds or lightning. They can hold start times for performances. So before you head out, check those set times.

You are allowed to bring umbrellas into the fest.