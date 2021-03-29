Good Friday events returning for Catholics in New Orleans area

The Archdiocese announced several events that will occur and be open for Catholics this Good Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — After the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of public Masses and liturgies for Holy Week in 2020, area Catholic churches are preparing to restart old traditions and continue with new ones this Good Friday.

All Catholic Churches will host the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion and Stations of the Cross on Good Friday. For complete and accurate schedules, please check with the individual parishes.

Please see below a small selection of special Good Friday events in and around New Orleans for Good Friday:

Second Annual River Ridge Stations of the Cross

Once again this year, neighbors in River Ridge will host a self-guided Stations of the Cross on Good Friday (April 2) that's open as a self-lead public event outdoors at 14 homes in the neighborhood (please see the attached map). The drive-by, bike-ride, or walkable event begins with the Station I at 237 Celeste Ave. in River Ridge, and continues to 10100 Suzanne Drive, 10108 Suzanne Drive, 10125 Suzanne Drive, 9709 Bromeliad Circle, 9708 Bromeliad Circle, 227 Garden Road, 310 Garden Road, 1 Sparrow Lane, 2 Sparrow Lane, 9524 Robin Lane, 313 Walter Road, 252 Walter Road all the way to the 14th Station at 245 Walter Road.

Traditional Nine Church Walk

Once again this year, as is tradition, Catholic churches in the from Uptown, the Garden District, CBD, French Quarter, and Treme will open their doors to pilgrims to make the traditional nine church walk on Good Friday. Most churches will open as early as 8 am and be open through the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at 3 pm. (please see the attached map from the Clarion Herald for locations and addresses)

Soles for Christ Living Stations of the Cross

Soles for Christ will prayerfully perform the Stations of the Cross at 12 noon at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Louisiana Ave.

Stations of the Cross in St. Roch Cemetery