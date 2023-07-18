Goodwill purchases former Lowe's in New Orleans East, will establish retail store there

"Goodwill East", as the press release called it, will be providing a multitude of functions for the community.

NEW ORLEANS — The Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana announced that they purchased the former Lowe's Home Improvement store at 5770 Read Boulevard in New Orleans East, according to a press release.

The press release said that the purchased property will be stablished as "Goodwill East," what they call a "dynamic multifunctional space" that includes an outlet store, retail store, opportunity center, warehouse operations, workforce development services and "much more."

Goodwill Industries will hold a press conference on Wednesday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m. at 3400 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans to talk about their plans for the property.

"During the press conference, Goodwill Industries SELA will provide an overview of the vision behind "Goodwill East" and discuss the various programs and services it will offer to the community," the press release said.