NEW ORLEANS — The owners of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel are expecting to start demolition of three adjoining buildings as early as Thursday.

Before demolition can begin at the main collapse site, three adjacent buildings called "The Red Zone" must also be demolished - the Old Post Office on Iberville Street and the former Alamo Theatre and another building on Canal Street.

Here is a rough timeline for the demolition of the Hard Rock hotel collapse:

May 14 – Demolition process to begin at the Old Post Office at 1022 Iberville Street. Demolition is expected to take a couple of days.

Main demolition of the top 10 floors of damaged steel. Early October - Bottom eight floors of stable concrete should be completely demolished.

