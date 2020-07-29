Hard Rock developer blames robot issues for delays removing bodies

Plans originally called for removing the remains of Quinnyon Wimberly by last week and Jose Ponce Areola by the middle of this week.

NEW ORLEANS — An attorney for 1031 Canal Development on Wednesday said he believes the remains of two workers still buried in the rubble of the Hard Rock Hotel can be removed as soon as next week.

Kolb Grading, the demolition contractor, last week told the city that issues with robots being used to help with the work caused the delay.

The robots would be used to clear a path for crews to retrieve the remains, said Kerry Miller, who is representing 1031 Canal Development.

Plans originally called for removing the remains of Quinnyon Wimberly by last week and Jose Ponce Areola by the middle of this week.

Miller said the robots, which are remote-controlled, had connectivity issues. He said that problem is now resolved but also blamed the rain for any other delays.

He said the first steps in the demolition process stayed on schedule and said that once the bodies are removed, the rest of the work should happen faster.

“We’ll quickly pivot to an old-fashioned demolition,” Miller said.

