'We can't be patient anymore' | Family members of Hard Rock collapse victims say it's been too long

NEW ORLEANS — More than 285 days after Quinton Wimberly and Jose Ponce Arreola were left trapped in the collapse of the construction site of the Hard Rock Hotel, Wimberly's family called for an emergency news conference to ask why New Orleans officials are delaying the recovery of his remains again.

Family members said they got word of another delay, and they said they are sick and tired of waiting and grieving.

"We've been quiet. We've been patient, but we can't be patient anymore," Quinton's brother Frank Wimberly said. "Something has to be said. We're not just going to sit back and be quiet anymore — sorry. My brother has been in there — in that building for almost 10 months. That's approaching a year. This is ridiculous."

The family wants closure. Understanding weather delays and safety concerns the family said they're being reasonable.

"I don't want anyone getting hurt. Our priority is safety," Wimberly said. "There are things that could be done."

During the conference, Wimberly said the family was frustrated with how long the process of recovering the victims has taken, citing equipment issues and a lack of commitment.

"I'm being told there is a bigger more powerful robot that'll chip away at the rubble a lot faster," Wimberly said during the conference. "My frustration is 'Why wasn't that machine brought (to the site) initially?"

City Hall and Hard Rock Developers have had lengthy dealings and court orders, delaying the recovery of the victims and demolishing the rest of the Hard Rock, but current delays seem to be a lack of initiative.

Family members said that if work was a priority then there should be contingency plans for work to continue if obstacles come up.

"When one machine goes down, everything stops," the Wimberly said. "Why is there no plan B, no plan C? They had to send equipment to the manufacturer. Why wasn't that person already in place?"

The speaker admitted he wasn't an expert on construction, but he said the family has been patient — so patient they can't be patient anymore.

"We're not engineers. We're not in construction, but we do have common sense," Wimberly said. "If I can think of these things, why can't they think of these things."

