NEW ORLEANS — People whose businesses and homes have been cut off by the evacuation zone surrounding the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse site may be able to return Friday.

According to NOFD Chief Tim McConnell, work to secure the demolished crane on top of the collapse site could be done as early as Friday afternoon.

Work to secure the crane was cut off early Thursday due to winds, but crews will resume work early Friday morning according to McConnell.

“Engineers will come confirm the work was completed according to their plans and if all is approved and safe our goal is to get the businesses open,” The Chief said. “We’re hoping that no later than late tomorrow that we’ll be able to get these business open and get some foot traffic.”

The partial collapse occurred on Oct. 12. At the time, two extremely heavy and tall cranes with large weights on them were in danger of falling and damaging nearby businesses. Eight days later they knocked down the cranes, but parts of one crane remain hanging over the hotel site.

The eventual demolition of the remainder of the building is expected to happen in mid-January with the cleanup taking another three months. But, with high-profile and high-traffic events like the Bayou Classic, Sugar Bowl, possible Saints playoff games and New Year's Eve celebrations, there is strong impetus to get Canal Street reopened.

The past three days, crews have been using slings and heavy cables to try to lock the cranes in place.

Demolition of the collapse site is still set for early January.

