NEW ORLEANS — The Mississippi River has receded enough to prompt Friday’s closure of the final bays of a spillway north of New Orleans.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened April 3 after the river was at a high enough level that threatened New Orleans’ levees.

The Corps, in a news release, said on Friday they closed the last of the 90 bays that had been open and although the water levels are receding, the Corps said the river remains elevated.

