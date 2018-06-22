The driver in a fatal Lamborghini crash in 2016 will be going to prison.

Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman sentenced 32-year-old Jason Adams to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended. The sentence was part of a plea deal between Adams and the state for a guilty plea to vehicular homicide in April.

Adams, a local businessman, was accused of killing Kristi Lirette on May 4, 2016, while she was a passenger in the Lamborghini Huracan he crashed into a floodwall.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Adams could spend less than two years behind bars followed by three years of probation with credit for good behavior. He would have faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted as charged.

“Shame on you, Jason Adams. Shame on you,” Lirette’s mother, Diana King, said during impact statements Friday.

The Advocate reports that Kristi’s father, Brett Lirette wept on the witness stand as he looked directly at Adams.

“I wish I could hate you. I want to in the worst way. You took my precious daughter away from me," he said. "I'm sad, man... I forgive you, but I certainly will never forget what you did to her and this family. Kirsti Lynn Lirette didn’t deserve to die this way.”

