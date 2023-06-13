Infamous landlord Josh Bruno is back after repurchasing Washington Ave. property

Bruno bought a property back in an auction for nearly $1 million, after he filed for bankruptcy last year.

NEW ORLEANS — Infamous landlord Josh Bruno is back after re-purchasing one of the properties he filed bankruptcy for.

The property on Washington Avenue was riddled with problems when it was open. Now affordable housing advocates say they're concerned about future tenants.

Washington Place Apartments has a familiar owner: Josh Bruno. He bought the property back in an auction for nearly $1 million after he filed for bankruptcy last year.

Andreanecia Morris with HousingNOLA says it's deeply concerning Bruno was able to re-purchase the property, and the city needs to do more to protect tenants.

"This is the worst-case scenario, someone who has been proven to be a bad actor," Morris said. "Once again the most vulnerable people fall prey to a landlord no one seems to want to hold accountable."

"We need real protection against slumlords the people of New Orleans deserve that."

Councilwoman Leslie Harris said in part that she "lodged a formal objection to Mr. Bruno having the "best" offer because of his handling of his properties and treatment of his tenants.

"I am disappointed that Mr. Bruno retained the property. But, I have hope that his business partners on this redevelopment will be the primary operator of the property," Harris said.

When Bruno filed for bankruptcy the residents living here had to find somewhere else to live. So a fence was erected to keep people out.

The security guard who patrols the property told Eyewitness News, there are still four residents living inside. One of those residents says they're now living without water or electricity.

A woman who lives next door spoke to us off-camera and said "Not fit for nobody to live in there, these are slumlords living around here."

Bruno owned five complexes across the city, all were placed under bankruptcy protection last year to avert foreclosure. His properties are known across the city for a slew of code violations.

In a statement, Bruno said, "I acknowledge that I am accountable. Upon reflection and discussion with those close to me, my focus and purpose now is to do right for the impacted tenants and City of New Orleans in the properties that I still control."

Bruno says he's partnered with Hernandez Construction and NORF Companies. He says they've started working on cleaning out the complex and expect to have permits in the coming month to begin renovations.