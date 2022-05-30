Jesuit music teacher plays Taps each year to honor his veteran stepfather, U.S. vets

"Desert Storm vets came and spoke with me and they go, ‘You know, you don't know how much this means to me."

It's been known as The National Moment of Remembrance. For the last 22 years, Americans, are asked to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. It's a way to remember those who have died in military service.

But in the last few years, a new tradition was started. CBS News did a story on a man who played taps during that moment. And the idea took off across the U.S., and in New Orleans.

Jason Giaccone spends his days teaching music to Jesuit students. At night he plays gigs, but two years ago he decided to do something different with his talent. He heard about Taps Across America that started in 2020. At 3 p.m. local time, people step out of there homes on Memorial Day and play the 24 mournful notes of Taps. It is played to commemorate the members of the U.S. military.

In 2020, Jason played outside of the casino in Kenner overlooking the lake. His wife was his only audience. Then in 2021, Jason played in front of St. Louis Cathedral. This time it was in honor of his step father who had died the week before at the age of 70 . The man who inspired him to be a musician was, also a Vietnam veteran.

“During his time, they gave their ultimate sacrifice, and he was always proud of his country and proud for what he did, but obviously coming back from the war there were some problems.

He, no matter what people said or did to the soldiers coming back, he held his head strong and proud,” said Jason Giaccone, Associate Director of Bands at Jesuit.

What Jason didn't know last year when he played at Jackson Square, is when he was done, something unexpected would happen.

"Desert Storm vets came and spoke with me and they go, ‘You know, you don't know how much this means to me. All of a sudden you start hearing taps and you start remembering things and all of the emotions,’” the veterans told Giaccone.

“They were hugging me and giving me thanks. I just do it for the reverence of the notes, and the respect of those that have fallen, and it's truly an honor to get to do that.”

Jason's one rule is that he play next to an American flag. Now on this Memorial Day, he is continuing the tradition. He will be one of 4,000 people across America doing the same. Jason is one of the four from Southeast Louisiana. Monday, he stood outside of The National World War II Museum.

“I hope that the spirit of those that have fallen, people stop to take a moment and give thanks for those wonderful men and women that ultimately gave their last sacrifice for us and our freedom.”

Because for the gold star families, Memorial Day is not a moment or even a day. It is a lifetime.