NEW ORLEANS -- The King and Queen of Spain are in New Orleans to celebrate the city’s tricentennial.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell showed King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia around the city Friday to showcase Spain’s influence on New Orleans past and the potential for the future.

“As Louisianans, one of the things we're most proud of is our cultural heritage the unique history,” Edwards said. “Nobody else in the United States of America can quite match.”

Edwards talked about the Spanish influence in architecture and street names such as Galvez and Miro. He even mentioned New Orleans’ “running of the bulls,” featuring New Orleans’ roller derby girls in bull horns, armed with paddles.

The King and Queen were given the key to the city by Mayor Cantrell.

“We would not be who we are in the 300 history of the city of New Orleans without that strong partnership that continues to exist and to thrive in this city,” she said.

A plaque commemorating the visit was unveiled and King Felipe VI spoke about the rich history New Orleans shares with his country.

“We must work to make this Spanish heritage, and no less importantly the enduring Spanish legacy here, much more widely known,” he said.

The royal couple’s next stop is San Antonio, which is also celebrating its 300th anniversary. Then they’ll go to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and the First Lady.

