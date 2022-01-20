Man arrested after deadly shooting in Bayou St. John neighborhood

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 23-year-old man is in custody and facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in New Orleans’ Bayou St. John neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 3:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Hagan Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said homicide detectives quickly identified Enrique J. Garcia as the person responsible for the shooting. Police say they shortly found Garcia and arrested him. He was later booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

