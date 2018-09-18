NEW ORLEANS - A man is dead after he was shot several times in New Orleans East early Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Hayne Boulevard. Officers found a 58-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He later died at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and release the man's name at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Everett Briscoe at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

