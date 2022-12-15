Man dies after shooting on I-10 in New Orleans; Vehicle sought

The victim was driving on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting on Interstate 10 that left one man dead on Wednesday.

According to the police department, the victim was driving on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot. The driver drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Ave. and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

NOPD investigators say they have identified the shooter’s vehicle as a white Honda Accord with no tint on the front windows, no sun-roof, and possibly a black license plate holder affixed to the front.

Investigators shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Thursday.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the identity of the shooter, the location of the vehicle or other information to contact them at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-111.