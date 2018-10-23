NEW ORLEANS – A local developer who said he had recently received money from FEMA to rebuild a vacant building said he was awakened this morning by a friend who called to say the city was tearing the building down.

Wilbert Thomas Sr., said he had been going back and forth with FEMA over money to redevelop a lot on the corner of Piety and Florida Streets. The building suffered damage in Katrina.

Thomas said he was recently awarded the money and planned to build a pharmacy but was awaiting an environmental impact report before working on the building.

He said he received the phone call and then went to the site only to see it being torn down.

Thomas told Eyewitness News that the city called him this morning to tell him the building had to be taken down for safety reasons. Eyewitness News has reached out to the city, but has not yet received a response.

