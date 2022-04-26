Mayor Cantrell vetoes ordinance that could give City Council role in appointments

This is Cantrell's first veto as mayor.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued her first veto, blocking an ordinance that could take away her power to make appointments.

Last week, the New Orleans City Council approved an ordinance that could give itself confirmation power of the heads of 14 executive branch departments in the New Orleans City government, such as police chief.

Voters would get the chance to approve or reject that ordinance in a November election.

On Tuesday, Cantrell issued a veto of that ordinance saying that it would make the City's government appear "dysfunctional" at a time when the City needs to work together to bounce back from several crises — including the COVID-19 pandemic, Hard Rock collapse and Hurricane Ida.

"Our City is at a pivotal point in her history and we have once-in-a-generation opportunities. As you know, I’m the first woman mayor of this city and I will not be the last!" Cantrell said. "This legislation would diminish the trust that YOU put into the city’s top elected officials to adequately appoint and hire competent, qualified department directors."

New Orleans Councilmember JP Morrell, who authored the ordinance, said that there will be a veto override session.

"It’s unfortunate that the Mayor doesn’t want voters to decide on whether your City Council should require appointees to be confirmed at a Public Meeting where you can meet them," he said.

It would take approval from five council members to override the mayor's veto. The ordinance originally passed with a 4-1 vote, with two councilmembers absent.

Councilmembers Freddie King III and Oliver Thomas were both absent from that vote. Councilmember Eugene Green opposed the measure.

See the mayor's full veto below: