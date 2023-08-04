100th anniversary of Heavenly Hash, the local Easter favorite

Two simple words bring sweet Easter memories: Heavenly Hash.

NEW ORLEANS — Everyone has a favorite Easter candy this time of year, but there is one made locally that has been around for a century now and is a favorite for Easter baskets.

"It's never an Easter without Heavenly Hash you know what I'm saying when you think of easter, you think of the heavenly hash eggs," Michshawrn Tassin said.

The Elmer Candy Corporation egg is 100 years old this year and is now produced at the factory in Ponchatoula and only at Easter time.

"When I married my husband, who now is deceased, always on Easter, his basket was full of Heavenly Hash he loved it, so it's a good memory that I keep in my heart," Vera Blake said.

"My grandmother loved it why Heavenly Hash because she loved the chocolate because it wasn't too sweet and it wasn't too bitter. She loved the marshmallows in it," Delvis Mouton said.

Just to give you an idea of how popular Heavenly Hash is here at Zuppardo's in Metairie, they ordered 100 cases of them for Easter, that's 7,200 singles, and all they have left are a couple of extra boxes of singles they ordered again.

"We get them usually the beginning of March, and they start selling immediately, and the people who know get theirs early because you come two days before you're likely to be out," Joseph Zuppardo of Zuppardo's Family Market said.

Hatmaker Mambo Midge even paid tribute to the iconic egg by wearing one last easter. others say it's a big part of their family tradition.

"We always had this on Easter Sunday, and we looked for them in the yard, and we hoped the dog wouldn't find them," Zita Whitmarsh said.