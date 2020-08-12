Men impersonating police pull over, rob victims

“I was on my way home from work. As I got to the intersection right here to the corner, he turned on the police lights,” said the victim.

A victim who says fake police pulled him over and robbed him Monday night is speaking about the frightening ordeal.

New Orleans police say those fake officers targeted another person a short time later. Investigators released images of two of the suspects and the SUV they believe was used in the fake traffic stops.

The first robbery happened around 11:45 Monday night, near the intersection of Louisa Drive and Stephan Girard Avenue in Gentilly. The second robbery took place a short time later in the 1700 block of N. Dorgenois Street. One of their victims who says he was just trying to make it home to his three sons when these criminals robbed of him his gun and his sense of safety…

“I was on my way home from work. As I got to the intersection right here to the corner, he turned on the police lights,” said the victim.

The man didn’t want to be identified because of what was done to him Monday night. It was near the 4500 block of Louisa Drive where a man he says was dressed like an officer came up to his car.

“He had on, like when the police, when they’re going through training, they have those blue jump suits, he had on one of them. I said, ‘what did you pull me over for?’ He said ‘well, we’re looking for somebody that ran from us’ and I looked at him and I said, ‘well officer I’m in this car by myself’,” said the victim.

As a black man, the victim says he was already tense getting pulled over late at night. Considering previous cases of deadly encounters with some police, the victim says he was proceeding with caution Monday night.

“Think about, it’s nighttime, I’m black, by myself, so I’m trying to comply with everything that he’s telling me because he’s the police. I don’t want any bad incidents to happen,” said the victim.

The NOPD released images of two men impersonating police. There is a third suspect, but the victim we spoke with says he recalls seeing only two men dressed as officers. One of them took the man’s legally-registered gun from the car, saying he had to run a check on it.

“Soon as he took the gun, he jumped in the car and took off,” said the victim.

Around 12:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois Street, police say three armed suspects jumped out of a white SUV and robbed another victim.

“It’s just sad times right now, that we have to deal with everything that’s going on with police officers and the community and now we have someone impersonating one,” said Justin Brown.

Justin Brown is a former New Orleans Police officer and recently wrote “A Police officer’s playbook, a citizen’s guide to survive.” It’s a book focused on what people should do if they get pulled over by police. Brown says if you have any concerns about a traffic stop, first, slow down and use your phone.

“You can always 911. They’re going to ask you what’s going. You can tell them I’m getting pulled over, I’m at the 2600 block of Spain or what have you. I have a police car pulling me over. They’re going to verify that,” said Brown.

Brown says real officers should allow you to drive slowly to an area that is well lit. Also keep in mind, NOPD policy only allows marked police units to pull you over. Exceptions are made if there’s a threat to someone’s life.

“It has to have markings on the side, reflectors on the side and a bar at the top. That’s a marked unit. That’s the only thing that can pull you over,” said Brown.

In the latest cases one victim says the SUV had police lights but was not marked. After what happened Monday night, he says he’s angry but alive.