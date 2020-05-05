NEW ORLEANS — It's May 5 so Mexican restaurants would normally be packed with customers to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The holiday is a celebration of the Mexican Army's victory over the French forces of Napoleon the third in 1862.

Now, despite restrictions in place, Mexican restaurants in the New Orleans area are still busy with customers ready to celebrate in a different way.

"Not only is it Cinco de Mayo but it's Taco Tuesday.so we're talking combine these two popular events into one," said Lon Nichols at Felipe's Taqueria.

That's two reasons to celebrate for Mexican restaurants this year, but since Cinco de Mayo can't look like it has in past years with thick crowds, the experience will have to be from home.

"Without a doubt Cinco de Mayo is the busiest day so this is a big hit, but we're all adapting," Nichols said.

Felipe's is hosting a "Cyber Cinco de Mayo" celebration. On Facebook live from 6-10 p.m., performers who would normally headline each restaurants is performing live online.

"Order your tacos, burritos, margaritas, whatever you need ahead, and when your at home you can tune into what's going to be a unique four hour experience," Nichols said.

Typically popular Cinco de Mayo spots like Velvet Cactus and Superior Grill are still busy with curbside pickup.

Outside the city, restrictions have loosened allowing places like El Paso Mexican Grill in Metairie to offer outdoor seating.

"People love it," Judy Capellan, manager of El Paso said.

She's had orders coming in all day.

"I stopped the kitchen for a little bit because it's too many tickets coming in," she said.

Some Mexican restaurants like Casa Borrega are having live performances Tuesday evening, only for customers to enjoy as they pick up their food to go.

