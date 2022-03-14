Missing: Woman last seen in New Orleans French Quarter

A man said he was with 30-year-old Sanjana Kukreti in the 700 block of St. Peters Street when the two became separated between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in New Orleans' French Quarter early Sunday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man said he was with 30-year-old Sanjana Kukreti in the 700 block of St. Peters Street when the two became separated between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. The man told police that Kukreti did not return to the lodging where the two were staying and she had not been seen or heard from since.

The NOPD said Kukreti was last seen wearing a gold top, black skirt, black stockings and brown and black shoes. She was also wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information on Kukreti's whereabouts is asked to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6080.