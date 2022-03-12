Man jumps overboard from Norwegian Cruise Line ship, has not been found

They said authorities were notified immediately and a search began, but the man has not yet been found.

NEW ORLEANS — A passenger on a cruise ship near the coast of Mexico jumped overboard, according to Norwegian Cruise Lines.

In a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line Public Relations, a 31-year-old man aboard the Norwegian Breakaway jumped off of the ship on March 11 while sailing near Costa Maya, Mexico.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's loved ones during this difficult time,” said a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line.

This is the second report of a person jumping overboard from a cruise ship. A woman jumped overboard the Carnival Valor ship in February after being detained by security for a disturbance at the swimming pool.

The location of the ship is not known at the moment, but it is currently en route to New Orleans.

No further details are available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.