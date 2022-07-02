Moreno says council will send governor request for State Police patrols

“Help us push on the mayor for strong significant action now," said Moreno at a rally against crime.

NEW ORLEANS — With poster board signs held high, folks rallied outside New Orleans City Hall Monday with a message about violent crime.

“It has to stop,” said Dorothy White, whose grandson was the victim of violent crime. “Daryl was shot two years ago by teens that were in a stolen vehicle. “We have to make a change. It’s so bad now, you’re scared to go out of your home.”

That’s why White felt the need to be at Monday’s rally, calling for an end to the violence with action.

“It is beyond time for the citizens of this city to stand up and demand accountability from our elected officials,” said New Orleans business owner Joey Walker.

This rally for peace stems from last week’s carjacking of Kelleye Rhine. Police say she was getting gas when a man jumped in her SUV and drove away, dragging Rhine across the parking lot.

“I turned and saw the lady on the ground bleeding out of her mouth and her nose,” said Susan who didn’t want to give her last name. “I thought she was dead. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.”

The man accused of carjacking Rhine, Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday and is well known in the criminal justice system.

“When he was a juvenile, he was charged with 30 separate crimes, arrested more than a dozen times,” aid New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno.

Moreno says as a juvenile, there should have been systems in place for Harris, but instead, there were failures.

“Part of those failures have to do with part of the mayor’s office because when it comes to services for kids who go through the juvenile justice system here in New Orleans, it is the mayor’s office of youth and families that is responsible for those services,” said Moreno.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she personally worked with Harris’ family to try and lead him on a path away from crime.

“At the end of the day if they do not do what it takes, meaning to improve their lives and what they feel their life is about is preying on innocent people in the city of New Orleans, that’s unacceptable,” said Cantrell.

Folks at Monday’s really say what’s also unacceptable is the lack of immediate action from the mayor’s office, like requesting help from the state, to put a stop to violence.

“We’re not going to let up. We’re going to keep going until we all feel safer and until the mayor’s office takes action,” said rally organizer Rebecca Martinez.

Moreno says the city council isn’t waiting on the mayor and is sending a request to the governor for state police patrols and additional probation officers.

“Help us push on the mayor for strong significant action now because if there is not swift and strong justice when it comes to those perpetrators who are hurting and murdering the people of this city, if that does not, happen then this will never end,” said Moreno as she addressed the crowd.

A statement from the mayor’s office Monday evening states the mayor has been in contact with the governor for months about law enforcement challenges but didn’t indicate whether the mayor is requesting any help.

Here’s the full statement:

“Mayor Cantrell and her public safety leadership team have been in constant communication with Governor Edwards and the Louisiana State Police for several months regarding law enforcement challenges. We are glad to see some Councilmembers now joining the conversation, but the collaboration with our state partners began long before they took an interest.

Chief Ferguson communicates regularly with Col. Lamar Davis at the LSP. As with every law enforcement agency in the country, the state police are contending with manpower challenges of their own. However --- they will continue to support NOPD and special events in the City. We are excited to have them join us again this Mardi Gras season to ensure that as Carnival comes back, we can all celebrate safely.