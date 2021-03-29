Morning Call reopens, bringing beignets to City Park Avenue

The original Morning Call opened about 150 years ago, but was nearly just a memory after closing both its Metairie and City Park locations a few years ago.

NEW ORLEANS — You can't miss the recognizable neon Morning Call sign on the corner of Canal and City Park Avenue signifying the return of Morning Call Coffee Stand.

It's been a couple years since anyone could place an order for hot beignets from Morning Call, but that all changed this weekend, when the iconic beignet and coffee stand reopened at its brand new location.

"They are even better than I remember," Miles Skipworth said.

"The product they sell is marvelous. Nobody can beat Morning Call. I'm sorry, they can't do it," said customer Rae Ziegeler. "I'll be here everyday."

The original Morning Call opened about 150 years ago, but was nearly just a memory after closing both its Metairie and City Park locations a few years ago.

"I'm totally pleased they did not join the ranks of the 'Ain't dere no more club,'" said customer, Brian Redmann.

Co-Owner Bobby Hennessey said the menu includes the old favorites, beignets and cafe au laits.

"We added some New Orleans items, red beans, gumbo, muffulettas," Hennessey said.

Old regulars may recognize familiar faces as former employees rejoined the team.

"It's been terrific, actually it feels like a family reunion almost," Hennessey said.

As of now, it's still cash only.

"We could possibly take credit cards later," Hennessey said. "We may do a delivery service like Waitr or Uber Eats and were thinking of doing a curbside takeaway."

You will soon have the option to pair your beignets with a burger from Buds Broiler. A new location is opening up right next door to Morning Call, likely sometime in April.

"That'll be quite a combo," Redmann said.

"I think were going to both be tremendously successful here," Hennessey said.

Hennessey said Morning Call will be open 24-7 once COVID guidelines allow for it.