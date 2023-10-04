New car owner turns off and locks car for Easter lunch. 30 minutes later it was gone

He's confident the car was locked and it wasn't on, so it's unclear how the thieves got away with it.

NEW ORLEANS — A brand new car owner was inside a friend's home for Easter lunch when he looked out the window and realized his vehicle wasn't parked outside anymore.

"On Easter day, a sunny day," said car owner Charles Davis.

Davis parked his brand new 2023 Toyota Highlander a half block from his friend's home on Abundance and Bruxelles in the Gentilly area just after noon Sunday for Easter.

"We made very careful account of locking the car," Davis said.

Then at 1 p.m., he looked out the window and realized it was gone.

Surveillance video shows a dark Hyundai pass by Davis's vehicle. Then 40 seconds later, the car pulls back up to his vehicle and stops. Someone gets out, gets into Davis's Toyota, then quickly drives away.



"We turned it off and locked the car and left it. I'm sure it wasn't our error. It was some very calculated theft that got it," Davis said. "What they have to do, I assume, is electronically open that car, turn it on and then probably leave the area to see how quiet that is, come back and in seconds open the door and drive off."

Davis has seen the trend of thieves stealing older Kias and Hyundais, but it's not clear how they got his. He believes they must have been smart to know how to steal it.

"I think that's the case and the police seem to think it's juveniles doing this, I think it's a level we're not even comprehending. I hope I'm wrong," Davis said.

Davis has been living in New Orleans for 50 years and never been a victim of crime until now. He only bought this new car two months ago to upgrade his old one.

"We had one for 17 years, great car but we wanted to upgrade security. They never broke into the old one for 15 years, but the brand new one was breached within two months," Davis said.

He said his car has a tracking system, but it still hasn't been located. He wonders if the thieves figured out a way to stop the tracking.

"I don't know what to do. We've gotten to the point where we definitely park off the street," Davis said.

Aside from a steering wheel lock or parking behind a locked gate, Davis doesn't know what advice to offer.

"Quit being naive about the fact that any car can be taken at any time, instantly," Davis said.

The Metropolitan Crime Commission released new crime statistics Monday that show all areas of major crime are down compared to last year, except auto thefts which are up 151 percent. Already this year, 2,323 cars have been reported stolen in New Orleans.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.