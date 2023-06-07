Fate of 911 director put off until next Tuesday

The Communications Board said at a meeting that it would do more fact-finding on the Tyrell Morris situation before acting.

NEW ORLEANS — The resigning director of the Orleans Parish Communications District will continue in his post until at least next Tuesday after a two-hour long executive session ended with the board deciding it needed 72 workweek hours to do more fact-finding.

"The board recognizes the gravity of the current situation and needs additional fact-finding," said Chairman John Thomas once the group came out of executive session.

Tyrell Morris has come under fire since WWL-TV reported that he was involved in an auto accident in a department vehicle on May 7 and that he did not follow the required procedures afterward.

The policy for a crash involving a department vehicle is for the driver of the vehicle to submit to a blood test for possible drug and alcohol use.

Morris did not follow that procedure and WWL-TV's David Hammer reported that Morris signed on when the document was altered to say that a drug and alcohol test was only needed if there was an injury in the crash.

Most members of the board did not comment following the meeting and announcement they would reconvene on Tuesday.

State Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman, who was invited to observe the meeting, called the executive session "serious" and said that she was confident that all involved had the city's best interest at heart.