NEW ORLEANS — New data shows the COVID-19 shutdown has led to an uptick in bike riders throughout the city.

With the crisis forcing so many to find new avenues of entertainment, the cycling industry says it’s booming with some going into their attics to repair old bicycles and other’s looking for new ones.

It’s evident by the lines outside of Bayou Bikes on Bayou St John that there is an increase in demand.

“Busy is an understatement,” says Casey Black, General Manager at Bayou Bikes.

Casey Black, the general manager at Bayou Bikes says some are gaining a sense of nostalgia by either hitting the stores for new bikes or coming to shops like theirs to fix up old ones.

“We're almost out of room for service bikes,” Black said. “We're in a very large building so that's kind of an usual thing for us. We’re just constantly selling bikes.”

Data backs up that claim.

According to the University of New Orleans Transportation Institute, there is a new pattern of riding during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Data shows a 255% increase in riders using the Wisner Trail along City Park since March.

More people are biking and walking the Jefferson Davis Trail and the Lafitte Greenway this year compared to any year from 2015-18.

Dan Favre of Bike Easy has been a fierce advocate for safer cycling throughout the city.

“It really shows people are responding to this tough moment by going biking,” Favre said.

The shutdown shows just how many people benefit from the changes we've seen on New Orleans streets according to Favre.

“It shows the city is prepared to meet this moment and move forward making the city even more bike friendly and even easier to get around,” he said. “Traffic patterns have changed, you're seeing biking and walking more popular than before.”

While the uptick is certainly profitable for local bike shops it presents a challenge for Bayou Bikes as there is an increase in demand throughout the country.

“The logistic from our suppliers are actually now slowing things down,” Black said. “All of their inventories are held up and we're just running out of bikes.”

But they hope the holdup doesn't diminish ridership with bikes in demand now more than ever it creates a secure future in a questionable economy.

Monday, Mayor Cantrell's administration announced the beginning of the “Moving New Orleans Bikes” construction in Algiers.

The new construction will feature 11 miles of protected bike lanes that goes throughout almost a dozen neighborhood corridors.

"This administration remains committed to improving and expanding our citywide bikeway network, and we are excited to have the first phase of the 'Moving New Orleans Bikes' built out in Algiers. The new protected bike lanes will provide recreation, connectivity to both ferries on the Westbank, and improve the quality of life of Algiers residents," said Kristin Gisleson Palmer, Councilmember, District C.

According to Cantrell administration, the work in Algiers is part of a considerable amount of overall infrastructure work underway around the city, including the six projects worth nearly $20 million on the Westbank.

RELATED: Families can soon return to City Park with restrictions, social distancing remains

RELATED: Street near Bayou St. John closes to cars for two weeks

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.