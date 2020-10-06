New Orleans streets flood as rain comes heavy and fast; S&WB says pumps are working

“We all know that there is just a certain level if it comes down too hard too fast there’s only so much the system can handle at one time."

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain dumped more water on New Orleans than the pump system could handle Wednesday morning, causing street flooding in several neighborhoods.

Three to five inches of rain fell in the already soggy New Orleans Metro Area over the course of an hour or two, according to Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford. Brother Martin reported nearly 5 inches on their rain gauge and about 3.5 inches was reported in downtown New Orleans. The ground was already saturated from Tropical Storm Cristobal over the weekend.

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board put out a statement after the rain ended saying that all 99 pumps were available and had enough power to run the drainage system this morning.

“Our teams are working to drain the city now. As always, an after-action report will give us the full picture of how our system responded to this storm. We will provide full details when they become available,” the statement read.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso said there is a public works meeting scheduled for Thursday where he expects the S&WB to answer questions on what happened today and if anything went wrong with the system.

“We all know that there is just a certain level if it comes down too hard too fast there’s only so much the system can handle at one time,” Giarrusso said during a call in with the Eyewitness News. “And with that major band and another behind it there was just a lot of water at one time.”