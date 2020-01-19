NEW ORLEANS — Anticipating the cold weather in New Orleans Sunday night, officials have activated their City Wide Freeze Plan for Sunday and Monday night.

Temperatures with wind chills will be below a threshold that activates the freeze plan overnight Sunday and Monday.

WWLTV Meteorologist and local weather expert Payton Malone said people should bundle up.

"Freezing temperatures don’t look likely in New Orleans Monday and Tuesday morning, but it will be cold," Malone said. "Waking up temperatures will be in the upper to mid 30s in the metro. Those north and west of the lake will see a light freeze Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s."

New Orleans officials would like to see residents take precautions to protect people, pets and plants.

People in the New Orleans area should stay warm indoors during the extreme cold, and if you're homeless, seek shelter, officials said.

If you have to go outside, wear multiple layers, a hat and gloves, and carry a cellphone just in case you need to call for help.

During this cold weather, people should make sure their neighbors and children are okay. The elderly and chronically ill need to be checked on as well, officials said.

City officials want people to be safe as they're trying to stay warm, so people shouldn't leave any space heaters unattended. People shouldn't use stoves or ovens to heat homes, officials said.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can save lives, so make sure they're working. Officials also recommended having a fire extinguisher and knowing how to use it.

The freeze plan provides temporary shelter for people without shelter, and if you see or know of anyone that needs shelter, officials want you to call the New Orleans Police Department's non-emergency line, 504.821.2222.

People can find shelter free of charge here:

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children and is open 24/7.

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

