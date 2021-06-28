New Orleans police investigating fatal double shooting

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting Monday in New Orleans.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting took place in the 4100 block of Jumonville Street, near Harrison Avenue, on June 28.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.