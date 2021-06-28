Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man died Monday morning after being shot in Mid City.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Ulloa Street and Carrolton Avenue.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

Police began investigating his shooting as a homicide, but did not provide any details about a suspect or motive in the killing.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

