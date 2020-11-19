NOPD warns of 'catastrophic staffing crisis' due to furloughs, departures

"Reducing the NOPD staffing by two complete districts is unlikely to reverse or even arrest this trend," the police group said, "We should expect it to worsen."

NEW ORLEANS — The Police Association of New Orleans said the New Orleans Police Department will face a "catastrophic staffing crisis going into 2021"

The number of police officers patrolling New Orleans will drop by about 190, a letter sent to City Hall from the PANO said.

NOPD will end up losing 40 more police officers than it hired in 2020, PANO's letter to N.O. officials said. Louisiana State Police's Troop N is scheduled to be dissolved, removing 32 State Troopers from the French Quarter and the Central Business District by New Year's Day 2021.

"For reference, NOPD districts, while varied, average about 85 commissioned officers per district," the advocacy group's letter said.

PANO's letter addressed to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council members said the current furlough — which officials said they enacted to overcome revenue shortages brought on by the pandemic — takes 120 NOPD officers off the street.

Overall, between the furlough, NOPD not being able to hire more officers and losing State Troopers in the French Quarter, New Orleans residents will have about 190 fewer police officers roaming the streets next year.

"So, for 2021, we will experience the effective loss of two complete districts in personnel," the letter said. "Other police services will suffer as we draw officers from other districts to fill the void, and follow-up investigations will be severely impacted."

The association also said NOPD officers have found the furlough as an incentive to leave to work for other local governments.

"We must remind you that along with many other major urban environments, New Orleans is experiencing an unprecedented increase in violent crime," the letter said. "We're up 90% in homicides alone, a number which is increasing almost daily with an atypically low solve rate of barley 35%."

The letter acknowledges the reason for higher crime rates this year isn't just from having fewer police officers, but it says reducing it further wouldn't help either.