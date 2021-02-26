More than 6,000 lose power briefly in Lakeview Friday

By 12:30, the Entergy map indicated all but a few hundred had power restored.

NEW ORLEANS — A large portion of the Lakeview area of New Orleans was without power around midday Friday, including areas with restaurants and grocery stores, according to the Entergy power outage map.

Most of the power had been restored by 12:30, as the Entergy map indicated only 800 homes in the area remaining without power.

The area hit with the outage seemed to be bounded by the 17th Street Canal and Orleans Avenue, along with Robert E. Lee and I-610, though some of the outages extend into West End near the lakefront and past I-610.