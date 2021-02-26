More than 6,000 lose power briefly in Lakeview Friday

NEW ORLEANS — A large portion of the Lakeview area of New Orleans was without power around midday Friday, including areas with restaurants and grocery stores, according to the Entergy power outage map.
Most of the power had been restored by 12:30, as the Entergy map indicated only 800 homes in the area remaining without power.
The area hit with the outage seemed to be bounded by the 17th Street Canal and Orleans Avenue, along with Robert E. Lee and I-610, though some of the outages extend into West End near the lakefront and past I-610.
There were several people tweeting about the outage. Entergy did not have an explanation for the outage on its web site as of noon time, but it did say that more than 6,300 people were without power.