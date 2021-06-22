New Orleans restaurants welcoming customers back with Restaurant Week deals

This week, some of the best eateries in town are offering special menus and pricing to help welcome back customers.

NEW ORLEANS — Haven’t been back to your favorite eatery since the pandemic? Here’s your chance.

It is restaurant week in New Orleans.

Many area restaurants are trying to regain their financial footing after last year’s COVID-19 shutdown.

This week, some of the best eateries in town are offering special menus and pricing to help welcome back customers.

“It’s going to give folks an opportunity to reacquaint themselves with their restaurant community and their friends and family in a way that is much needed right now,” Louisiana Restaurant Association VP Wendy Waren said.

Some New Orleans favorites have yet to reopen.

Emeril Lagasse’s flagship restaurant Emeril’s in the Warehouse District announced it expects to be back in business, Aug. 31.

“We’re really anxious to get the restaurant open and show everyone what we’ve been thinking about the entire time,” Chef David Slater said. “It’s been a roller coaster for our industry.”

Emeril himself will serve as co-chef at the restaurant along with Slater.

“It’s going to be nice being back in the saddle with the man himself,” Slater said. “I’m really exciting to be side-by-side with him for the reopening of Emeril’s.”

Over at Upperline in Uptown, owner JoAnn Clevenger says she’s afraid to reopen, but still making up her mind.

“If I do it, and I don’t do it almost exactly like it was, then people would be disappointed and I would be very disappointed,” Clevenger said. “If I could wave a magic wand and say 'Places!' and everybody would be back here as they were on March 15, 2020, I would open today, tomorrow.”

Clevenger says while her restaurant remains closed, celebrate Restaurant Week by making some new memories.

“Go out to dinner. See the people you love. See the people you haven’t seen for a long time," she said.

Coming out of the pandemic, business has been brisk at many New Orleans area restaurants according to the Louisiana Restaurant Association. But many of those locations still face severe staffing challenges, supply chain issues and higher food costs.