New Orleans bringing in more garbage crews to get pickup back on schedule

NEW ORLEANS — The trash outside Patty Barnes’ home hasn’t been picked up since last week.

“It’s a mess,” she said. “We have garbage from Wednesday that should have been picked up and then we have recycling from Friday.”

She’s not alone.

For months, residents in Service Area 1 – which covers parts of Uptown, Mid-City, Gentilly, Broadmoor, the Ninth Ward and Algiers – haven’t had their trash picked up on time.

“There are other problems that are complicated,” City Councilmember Joe Giarrusso said. “Crime is a complicated problem. Some of the infrastructure is a complicated problem. This is literally having enough people and trucks to pick up trash.”

Thankfully, New Orleans may have enough people and trucks soon.

Giarrusso announced Saturday morning that the City is bringing in supplemental crews to get the neighborhoods serviced by Richard’s Disposal, in Service Areas 1 and 4, back on track.

“Richards is behind in their scheduling. They're saying they don't have enough people. They're saying the other contract is hurting their ability to hire,” Giarrusso said. “So, the only way to deal with this is to make sure that you have somebody else, some other people to come in.”

The extra crews are coming after Councilmembers Giarrusso, Lesli Harris and Freddie King put out a joint statement demanding swift action from the Cantrell Administration.

“The lack of basic trash and recycling pickup service - and the quality of life and public health repercussions - are unacceptable,” Harris said. “It should not be the responsibility of residents to constantly report missed pickups.”

The supplemental service could start as soon as this week.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell put out a statement saying that her administration will meet with Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday to find a “permanent path forward” for garbage pickup in the areas they cover.

For residents like Patty Barnes, she’s just happy that something is finally being done.

“I think it gives me hope that something, at least, is being tried,” she said.

Which, as she knows, is better than letting the problem sit and fester.