New Orleans RTA drops mask requirement for buses, streetcars

NEW ORLEANS — People riding New Orleans' buses, streetcars, ferries and all other forms of public transportation won't have to wear masks anymore.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announces Tuesday that the mask mandate on public transit and in public transit facilities has been dropped.

The policy change comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate for all public transportation put in place by the CDC. The mandate had been recently extended until May 3, buying time for scientists to better understand how COVID-19's new BA.2 variant would impact the country.

"The RTA, in concurrence with the CDC, continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time," a statement from the RTA said.

The ruling also covers MSY International Airport, where officials announced Tuesday that "effective immediately, employees, passengers, and guests at MSY are no longer required to wear face masks."