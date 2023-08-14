Big step forward in plan to redevelop Six Flags site

The project's developer, Bayou Phoenix, can now move onto the next phase, which includes negotiating a ground-lease agreement.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority says it has approved a master plan to revitalize and redevelop the former Six Flags site out in New Orleans East.

The group issued a press release Monday night hailing the approval as "a momentous step forward in the ongoing efforts to breathe new life into this high-profile location."

The project's developer, Bayou Phoenix, can now move onto the next phase, which includes negotiating a ground-lease agreement.

The approval comes more than two months after what was labeled a major setback, when it was told to redo its 700-page master plan.

At the time, it was said that the plan didn't include key details about financing, infrastructure and demolition.

NORA said it was excited to see the project move forward.