New Orleans street car, bus lines start phased return to normal schedule this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced Wednesday that a normal return to service will start Sunday, June 20.

RTA said the change comes as more residents get vaccinated also as the city sees the number of covid cases decrease and the return to work increase.

The phased return will include full service on all lines during the peak travel times of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, adjustments will be made to the frequency on the 12 St. Charles streetcar route, the 88 St. Claude/ Jackson-Barracks and the 91 Jackson/Esplanade.

Each route will have adjusted frequencies during peak travel times that include:

12-St. Charles Streetcar

Peak service reduces frequency from 9 minutes to 12 (Monday – Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

88-St. Claude/ Jackson-Barracks

Peak service increases frequency from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Off-peak service increases frequency from 60 minutes to 30 minutes

91-Jackson/Esplanade

Weekday peak service increases frequency from 30 minutes to 20 minutes (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Weekend peak services increase frequency from 60 minutes to 30 minutes (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Bus and streetcar service was reduced to 50 percent at the height of the pandemic, but as restrictions eased began a daily Saturday schedule.

The change also comes as the agency implemented the New Links network, adopted February 2021, designed to to provide better transit connectivity for passengers traveling over parish lines.