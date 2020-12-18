Jefferson Davis Pkwy signs coming down as New Orleans renames streets

Among the most high-profile streets and places being considered for changes are Lee Circle, Robert E. Lee Boulevard and Tulane Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The signs that for decades marked Jefferson Davis Parkway at Canal Street are gone.

In the coming days, the ones that remain along the thoroughfare named for the lone president of the Confederacy will be replaced with new ones.

They will now bear the name of Norman Francis, a civil rights pioneer and the longtime president of Xavier University.

That's just the start of a process for the city, neighbors and businesses as the change takes place Jan. 1

People who live and work along Jeff Davis will have to update addresses with places such as the DMV, IRS and credit card companies, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.

Service providers such as Entergy, Cox, the Sewerage & Water Board or the Post Office will not need to be contacted.

But the city will have to inform companies such as Google of the changes so GPS maps can be updated.

While the change from Jeff Davis to Norman Francis is set, the future of the names of nearly three-dozen other changes to streets, parks and other public places is still being debated.

Among the most high-profile streets and places being considered for changes are Lee Circle, Robert E. Lee Boulevard and Tulane Avenue. The City Council’s Street Renaming Commission, a citizen panel, has suggested remaining those in honor of Leah Chase, Allen Toussaint and Mardi Gras Indian Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, respectively.

The commission on Wednesday heard more than 120 comments in favor of and against proposed changes, said Mark Raymond Jr., the commission’s vice chairman.

“We're still getting recommendations from the community on additional streets to be added to the list, as well as community members doing more research and saying, 'Hey, we don't think these names should be included,’” Raymond said Thursday.

New research led historians working with the commission to suggest removing Leonidas Street, which runs through Hollygrove and the Carrollton Areas, from the list of those being looked at for renaming.

They said a map that predates the Civil War lists the street, which likely means it was not named in honor of Confederate Gen. Leonidas Polk.

The goal of the commission is to remove names of Confederates and white supremacists from public spaces.

The commission’s suggested changes will ultimately be voted on by the City Planning Commission and City Council.

The process has attracted the attention of former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, now president of the National Urban League.

He suggested some streets or public places should honor well-known Black political and civil rights leaders Homer Plessy, Dorothy Mae Taylor and Revius Ortique, as well as famed musician Fats Domino.

“'The Street Renaming Commission has a tough job and did a good job,” Morial said, “but these four should not be left out.”