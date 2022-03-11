NOLA energy assistance runs out as food pantries struggle to stay stocked

Total Community Action said this is the first time in several years they've been forced to turn people away.

NEW ORLEANS — Making ends meet is getting even harder for families in New Orleans, and it's forcing folks to make tough decisions.

Buy groceries or keep the lights on?

Some nonprofits and organizations in New Orleans told us they're struggling.

Betty Thomas has worked for Giving Hope Food Pantry in New Orleans East for 23 years.

“I’ve never seen it this bad. Since the pandemic, it’s been going downhill and it’s struggling to get back up," Thomas said, "Between the food chain and the inflation, it’s really tough.”

Thomas blames a lack of donations from grocery stores, supply chain issues and an increased demand for assistance given inflation.

Thomas said that Giving Hope gives out about 200 boxes a day, but recently their supplies have dwindled.

Last Saturday, they were only able to do 19.

"We had a problem for the first time since 2013, we had no meat," Thomas said.

These issues aren't unique to Giving Hope or its clients. Thomas said several food pantries in the area are struggling.

“People were before having to make a choice between buying food, buying medicine, or gas, and now they’re struggling to do all of that," Thomas said.

Not to mention, families are facing higher utility bills.

Total Community Action has run out of federal money that they usually disperse to help low-income families in Orleans Parish with utility bills.

TCA's VP of Programs, Glenis Scott Sr., said if they had the money, they would still be taking applications.

"Currently, Total Community Action has exhausted its cooling allocation. So, we are completely out of funds," Scott said, "We are currently awaiting our heating funds, which we hear should be coming shortly.”

TCA said this is the first time in several years they've been forced to turn people away.

“We are seeing higher, larger bills than we’ve ever seen," Scott said.

TCA is reminding folks that the City of New Orleans does have some funding to assist eligible renters for past due utility bills.

So, what do we do when those who are here to help don't have anything to give?

"I’m asking everybody to pray, and we are going to get through this," Thomas said.