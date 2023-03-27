New Orleans gets $24.6M for redevelopment of Lincoln Beach

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that they have secured a total of $24.6 million in funding to accelerate the redevelopment of Lincoln Beach.

For nearly 30 years, back in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, Lincoln Beach in New Orleans East was a featured entertainment spot. There were rides, concerts, swimming, and restaurants. The site has been closed since 1964.

The Cantrell Administration started funding redevelopment in 2020 and published a site assessment a year later. Their assessment Report confirmed that the land could be safely redeveloped.

“My administration recognizes the historic, cultural significance and natural beauty of Lincoln Beach and has been working to revitalize this area to re-open it for the public,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “As a result of an unprecedented bond sale, my team is the first administration to allocate financial resources to Lincoln Beach in over six decades. The newly redeveloped Lincoln Beach will provide equitable access to an open, green space, family-friendly recreational activities, and will reconnect our people to nature while developing an appreciation for our local ecosystems and biodiversity. The new Lincoln Beach will truly be a beautiful and peaceful location.”

The City says their engineering design firm is designing repair of structures that will allow the site to re-open to the public. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

Lincoln Beach is not currently open to residents for recreation.